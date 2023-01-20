Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Owen Frank
Owen Frank is a Brooklyn-based writer and a graduate student in economics at the New School for Social Research. An author of numerous Workman calendars, he has previously written for outlets including The Baffler, Harper’s, and The Nation on topics ranging from public education reform to the startup economy.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Who Said That?
Test your quote IQ! Who said this? “I think, therefore I am.” A. Marcus Aurelius B. Gautama Buddha C. René Descartes D. Nicolas Cage…