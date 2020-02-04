Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
¡Gracias, Omu! (Thank You, Omu!)
Ganador del 2019 Honor CaldecottRead More
Ganador del premio ilustrador de Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Nuevo Talento
Everyone in the neighborhood dreams of a taste of Omu’s delicious stew! One by one, they follow their noses toward the scrumptious scent. And one by one, Omu offers a portion of her meal. Soon the pot is empty. Has she been so generous that she has nothing left for herself?
Debut author-illustrator Oge Mora brings to life a heartwarming story of sharing and community in colorful cut-paper designs as luscious as Omu’s stew, with an extra serving of love. An author’s note explains that “Omu” (pronounced AH-moo) means “queen” in the Igbo language of her parents, but growing up, she used it to mean “Grandma.” This book was inspired by the strong female role models in Oge Mora’s life.
En este notable debut de autor e ilustrador Oge Mora, cuenta una historia sobre una mujer generosa que es recompensada por su comunidad.
A 2019 Caldecott Honor Book
Winner of the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award
Winner of the Ezra Jack Keats Illustrator Award
An ALA Children's Notables List Selection 2019
CCBC Choices 2019
A New York Times Notable Children's Book of 2018
A Bank Street College Best Children's Book of 2018
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of 2018
A Boston Globe Best Children's Book of 2018
A School Library Journal Best Book of 2018
A New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice Staff Pick
A Chicago Public Library Best Book of 2018
2019 E.B. White Read-Aloud Award Finalist
Jumpstart Read for the Record Selection 2019
[*] "A memorable tale of community and the unexpected rewards of sharing."—School Library Journal, starred review
[*] "A lovely story of giving and community founded in Nigerian culture. Delectable."
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
[*] "Mora [is] a major new talent.... Rhythmic, refrainlike...this sweet story of inclusivity, gratitude, and delicious fellowship is also a feast for the eyes."
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"A great choice...for introducing the concept of sharing."—Booklist
"A joyous homage... Mora's art casually yet vividly reminds readers of the diversity we encounter all around us, presenting her characters in all hues while acknowledging multiple languages in various cut-outs throughout."—Shelf Awareness
"[The illustrations] will have toddlers reaching out to grab them."—The New York Times Book Review
"Ideal...to use any time sharing is the theme."
—The Horn Book
"All at once fresh and like a classic folktale."—The Washington Post