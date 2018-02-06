Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Thank You, Omu! (Caldecott Honor Book)
Thank You, Omu! (Caldecott Honor Book)

by Oge Mora

On Sale

Oct 2, 2018

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316431231

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

Description

In this Caldecott Honor winner perfect for the Thanksgiving season and for fans of Last Stop on Market Street, a generous woman is rewarded by her community. A Spanish edition, ¡Gracias, Omu!, is also available for purchase.

Everyone in the neighborhood dreams of a taste of Omu's delicious stew! One by one, they follow their noses toward the scrumptious scent. And one by one, Omu offers a portion of her meal. Soon the pot is empty. Has she been so generous that she has nothing left for herself?

Debut author-illustrator Oge Mora brings to life a heartwarming story of sharing and community in colorful cut-paper designs as luscious as Omu's stew, with an extra serving of love. An author's note explains that "Omu" (pronounced AH-moo) means "queen" in the Igbo language of her parents, but growing up, she used it to mean "Grandma." This book was inspired by the strong female role models in Oge Mora's life.
 

Author Essay: Oge Mora

Oge Mora on writing Thank You, Omu!

 

When Little, Brown acquired my book dummy Omu’s Stew, my editor Andrea said that we needed to change the name. “The double oo’s don’t flow nicely,” she explained to me. I verbally agreed, but I wasn’t entirely convinced. Even after we mutually decided on Thank You, Omu! I still wasn’t sure, and as I collaged spreads I debated between Omu’s Feast and Omu’s Magic. Today, as my book is on shelves, I can say with certainty that Thank You, Omu! is the right title. However for me, it didn’t come down to double oo’s. Instead, it’s because Thank You, Omu! isn’t about stew at all.

 

Looking back, this is why I insisted on not including a stew recipe. I thought long and hard about it, and even began to draft one, but I decided it didn’t make sense to include it. A recipe should be able to be replicated, but as my mother and I joke often, you’ll never cook or taste the same stew twice. My grandmother’s stew is a thick, spicy stew that is cooked down for hours. My aunt’s stew is thin, mild, quick to make, yet still delicious. The only thing the differing styles share is a tomato base and a red color. Like people, every stew has its own personality, and each stew is an experience that is vivid and distinct in its own right. And like a person, you can’t write that down.

Praise

  • * "A memorable tale of community and the unexpected rewards of sharing." —School Library Journal, starred review

 

* "Mora [is] a major new talent.... Rhythmic, refrainlike...this sweet story of inclusivity, gratitude, and delicious fellowship is also a feast for the eyes."
Publishers Weekly, starred review

 

"A joyous homage... Mora's art casually yet vividly reminds readers of the diversity we encounter all around us, presenting her characters in all hues while acknowledging multiple languages in various cut-outs throughout." —Shelf Awareness

 

 

* "A lovely story of giving and community founded in Nigerian culture. Delectable." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

 

"A great choice...for introducing the concept of sharing." —Booklist

