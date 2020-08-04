Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret
A twisty fairy tale romp with a Princess Bride tone about a girl who strikes out on a quest to find her rightful family, because the one she’s been stuck with all these years is most definitely wrong.Read More
Wanda hates her little brother, Zane. But don’t judge her for it–Zane is an absolute terror, and her parents blame Wanda for his monstrous behavior. On her eleventh birthday, Wanda makes a wish: to find her true family, because she knows deep down that this one can’t be hers.
She gets a surprise visit from a talking bluebird named Voltaire who seems wise and confirms her suspicion that someone has been meddling with her life. He knows the secret . . . he just can’t remember what it is right now.
Together they venture into the Scary Wood, where they encounter many magical creatures as they search for the truth. None of these adversaries prepares her for the biggest one: a witch named Raymunda, who has put her and her family under a spell.
Will Wanda succeed in breaking it, or will she be stuck in the wrong life forever?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret:
"A solid story with a strong female heroine and interesting supporting characters, making this a good addition to any library's adventure collection."—School Library Connection
"[Susan] Lurie spins a tale with satisfying twists and turns to keep the reader wondering who, if anyone, can be trusted in this fantastical adventure."—BCCB
"Wanda is by turns charmingly flabbergasted and persistently practical but ever well meaning; readers are sure to root for her along the journey."—Kirkus Reviews
"Readers will revel in the fantastical creatures and supernatural elements while cheering for Wanda and her avian sidekick."—Booklist
"Readers will find it hard to put this book down once they start reading and will be excited to find out what's next for Wanda and Voltaire. A great choice for general purchase."—School Library Journal