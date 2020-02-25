Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret
Wanda hates her little brother, Zane. But don’t judge her for it–Zane is an absolute terror, and her parents blame Wanda for his monstrous behavior. On her eleventh birthday, Wanda makes a wish: to find her true family, because she knows deep down that this one can’t be hers. She gets a surprise visit from a talking bluebird named Voltaire who seems wise and confirms her suspicion that someone has been meddling with her life. He knows the secret . . . he just can’t remember what it is right now. Together they venture into the Scary Wood, where they encounter many magical creatures as they search for the truth. Wanda must summon all her courage and intelligence to outwit giant hairy Groods who want to eat her, a swamp goblin who wants to make her fade away, a nixie who wants to turn her into a squid, dragons who may or may not be nice, and, perhaps worst of all, a frog who wants to kiss her. None of these adversaries prepares her for the biggest one: a witch named Raymunda, who has put her and her family under a spell. Will Wanda succeed in breaking it, or will she be stuck in the wrong life forever?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"In her amazing journey through the Scary Wood, Wanda Seasongood fades to smoke, nearly drowns, is torn limb from limb, turns into a squid, and almost explodes. And that's just the BEGINNING! Come along with her on a sly, laugh-out-loud adventure you'll never forget."—R.L. Stine, the best-selling author of the Goosebumps series
"Wanda is by turns charmingly flabbergasted and persistently practical but ever well meaning; readers are sure to root for her along the journey."—Kirkus
"Readers will find it hard to put this book down once they start reading and will be excited to find out what's next for Wanda and Voltaire."—School Library Journal
"Lurie spins a tale with satisfying twists and turns to keep the reader wondering who, if anyone, can be trusted in this fantastical adventure."—BCCB