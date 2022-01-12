Packed with enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more, Practical Magic for Kids is an introduction to the charmed world of magic—written just for kids by bestselling author Nikki Van De Car!
From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In Practical Magic for Kids, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on:
- Chakras
- Auras
- Crystals
- Plant-based Magic
- Magical Holidays
- Magic Spells
- Tarot
- Astrology
- Palmistry
- Dream Interpretation
