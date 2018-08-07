Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Viral Parenting
A Guide to Setting Boundaries, Building Trust, and Raising Responsible Kids in an Online World
Mindy McKnight, YouTube’s favorite mom, shares the tools parents need to keep kids safe in their online lives–and shows how to create stronger family relationships as they do.
A cross between Jen Hatmaker and Rosalind Wiseman, VIRAL PARENTING is a guide to raising responsible, safe, and communicative kids in the digital world. Mindy shares practical tools for having honest conversations with kids of all ages about privacy, bullying, respectfulness, and family time, while emphasizing the importance of trust and open communication. These strategies are timeless–whether applied to texting, snapping, Facebooking, kiking, or whatever social media platforms await us in the future, this book is ultimately about teaching children about personal responsibility and safety.