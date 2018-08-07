



Mindy McKnight launched the CuteGirlsHairstyles.com website in late 2008 and the subsequent CuteGirlsHairstyles YouTube channel in early 2009. While Mindy’s hairstyle tutorials began as a hobby, they have paved the way to a large family social media empire including over 23 million followers across all social platforms, 6 successful YouTube channels, and several highly successful off-platform businesses. The video content created has now been viewed more than 2 billion times worldwide. Mindy is currently ranked as one of the Top-25 Women on YouTube with over 5.6 million subscribers, generating 10 million monthly views. The family has been featured in local, national, and global media outlets including ABCNews’ 20/20, Good Morning America, TODAY, Anderson LIVE, Katie, and The View.