Mindy McKnight
Mindy McKnight launched the CuteGirlsHairstyles.com website in late 2008 and the subsequent CuteGirlsHairstyles YouTube channel in early 2009. While Mindy’s hairstyle tutorials began as a hobby, they have paved the way to a large family social media empire including over 23 million followers across all social platforms, 6 successful YouTube channels, and several highly successful off-platform businesses. The video content created has now been viewed more than 2 billion times worldwide. Mindy is currently ranked as one of the Top-25 Women on YouTube with over 5.6 million subscribers, generating 10 million monthly views. The family has been featured in local, national, and global media outlets including ABCNews’ 20/20, Good Morning America, TODAY, Anderson LIVE, Katie, and The View.Read More
By the Author
Viral Parenting
Mindy McKnight, YouTube's favorite mom, shares the tools parents need to keep kids safe in their online lives--and shows how to create stronger family relationships…