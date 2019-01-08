Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Drop
In his fierce search for a new case, Detective Harry Bosch discovers a killer hiding behind suspicious DNA evidence — and a political conspiracy that could destroy the Los Angeles Police Department.Read More
DNA from a 1989 rape and murder matches a 29-year-old convicted rapist. Was he an eight-year-old killer or has something gone terribly wrong in the new Regional Crime Lab? The latter possibility could compromise all of the lab’s DNA cases currently in court.
Then Bosch and his partner are called to a death scene fraught with internal politics. Councilman Irvin Irving’s son jumped or was pushed from a window at the Chateau Marmont. Irving, Bosch’s longtime nemesis, has demanded that Harry handle the investigation.
Relentlessly pursuing both cases, Bosch makes two chilling discoveries: a killer operating unknown in the city for as many as three decades, and a political conspiracy that goes back into the dark history of the police department.
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE REVERSAL:
"Each of his books is so much more than the sum of its parts....Connelly writes true-to-life fiction about true crime. What makes his crme stories ring true is that they're never really over."—Janet Maslin, New York Times
"Thank God for Michael Connelly....Connelly retains his journalistic gifts; his eye for detail is spot on....Taken together, his 22 novels form an indispensible, compelling chronicle of L.A."—Jonathan Shapiro, Los Angeles Times
"Mr. Connelly, a former journalist, is a master of mixing realistic details of police work and courtroom procedure with the private feelings and personal lives of his protagonists, and of building suspense even as he evokes the somber poetry inherent in battling the dark side."—Tom Nolan, Wall Street Journal
"Another of Connelly's brilliant Los Angeles crime novels."—Les Roberts, Cleveland Plain Dealer
"Connelly's prose is so smooth that it looks easy....The product of a master fully in command of his craft."—Robin Vidimos, Denver Post
"Connelly knows his way around a police investigation, and he knows his way around a courtroom. This knowledge makes his stories believable while his writing skills make them come alive....An exciting writer and one we love to read."—Jackie K. Cooper, Huffington Post