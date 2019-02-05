Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce
From sriracha to Tabasco, this funny, feisty book is an illustrated love letter to the quirky stories and fiery flavors of the world’s best hot sauces.Read More
An introduction to the condiment’s storied history and traditional producing regions, as well as its significance in popular culture, is paired with engaging profiles of more than two dozen of the world’s most tongue-singeing sauces. Fiery facts and spicy asides add a dash of context, while vintage-inspired illustrations capture the essence of each iconic bottle. Deeply researched, but not too serious, This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce is sure to rise to the top of the Scoville scale.
Smart, short, and just a touch silly, This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce is exactly that – a book for people who love hot sauce. For devoted fans and casual enthusiasts alike, this charming guide is nothing short of a celebration of capsaicin.
