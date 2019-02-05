



Smart, short, and just a touch silly, This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce is exactly that – a book for people who love hot sauce. For devoted fans and casual enthusiasts alike, this charming guide is nothing short of a celebration of capsaicin.

An introduction to the condiment’s storied history and traditional producing regions, as well as its significance in popular culture, is paired with engaging profiles of more than two dozen of the world’s most tongue-singeing sauces. Fiery facts and spicy asides add a dash of context, while vintage-inspired illustrations capture the essence of each iconic bottle. Deeply researched, but not too serious,is sure to rise to the top of the Scoville scale.