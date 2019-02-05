Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce

by

Illustrated by

From sriracha to Tabasco, this funny, feisty book is an illustrated love letter to the quirky stories and fiery flavors of the world’s best hot sauces.

Smart, short, and just a touch silly, This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce is exactly that – a book for people who love hot sauce. For devoted fans and casual enthusiasts alike, this charming guide is nothing short of a celebration of capsaicin.

An introduction to the condiment’s storied history and traditional producing regions, as well as its significance in popular culture, is paired with engaging profiles of more than two dozen of the world’s most tongue-singeing sauces. Fiery facts and spicy asides add a dash of context, while vintage-inspired illustrations capture the essence of each iconic bottle. Deeply researched, but not too serious, This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce is sure to rise to the top of the Scoville scale.

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Herbs, Spices, Condiments

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780762467723

