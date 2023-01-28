Free shipping on orders $35+

Herbal Vinegar
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Herbal Vinegar

Flavored Vinegars, Mustards, Chutneys, Preserves, Conserves, Salsas, Cosmetic Uses, Household Tips

by Maggie Oster

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 1, 2018

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635861792

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Herbs, Spices, Condiments

Description

With dozens of recipes for infusing vinegar with herbs, spices, vegetables, and flowers, this delightful book takes vinegar far beyond salad dressing. Learn to make your favorite homemade vinegars and then use them in dozens of delicious recipes for appetizers, main dishes, sides, salads, desserts, condiments, and more! Oster also includes tips on using vinegar in house cleaning, for improved health, and in self-care products such as facial tonics, hair rinses, and bath mixtures.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less