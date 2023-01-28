Herbal Vinegar

With dozens of recipes for infusing vinegar with herbs, spices, vegetables, and flowers, this delightful book takes vinegar far beyond salad dressing. Learn to make your favorite homemade vinegars and then use them in dozens of delicious recipes for appetizers, main dishes, sides, salads, desserts, condiments, and more! Oster also includes tips on using vinegar in house cleaning, for improved health, and in self-care products such as facial tonics, hair rinses, and bath mixtures.



