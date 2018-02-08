The Cat Who Ate Christmas

A charming Christmas story for the whole family about a cat who is up to no good!



It’s Christmas, and Jingles the kitten has knocked over the Christmas tree and unwrapped all of the presents! What a naughty kitty. When Jingles eats the entire Christmas turkey, it’s the final straw! Jingles is in big trouble now. While his family is busy cleaning up the mess, a guilty Jingles disappears. Realizing what matters most, the family sets out to look for their naughty kitten–it won’t be Christmas without him.



To continue in the holiday spirit, this book includes fun Christmas facts, Christmas jokes, the best recipe for cocoa, and even instructions for making your very own Christmas tree topper. The Cat Who Ate Christmas is the perfect gift this holiday season.

