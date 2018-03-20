Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lil Chase
Lil Chase lives in London with her husband and daughter. Having been a pub cook and even explored a brief stint in Disneyland Paris, she settled on a career in her first love–telling stories. Visit her online at http://www.lilchase.com.Read More
Thomas Docherty is an acclaimed author and illustrator of children’s picture books including Little Boat, Big Scary Monster, The Driftwood Ball, and Jenny Colgan’s Polly and the Puffin series. The Snatchabook, written by his wife Helen and illustrated by Thomas, has been shortlisted for several awards in the UK and US and has been translated into 17 languages. Thomas lives in Bristol, England.
By the Author
The Cat Who Ate Christmas
A charming Christmas story for the whole family about a cat who is up to no good!It's Christmas, and Jingles the kitten has knocked over…