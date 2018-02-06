Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Cat Who Ate Christmas
A charming Christmas story for the whole family about a cat who is up to no good!Read More
It’s Christmas, and Jingles the kitten has knocked over the Christmas tree and unwrapped all of the presents! What a naughty kitty. When Jingles eats the entire Christmas turkey, it’s the final straw! Jingles is in big trouble now. While his family is busy cleaning up the mess, a guilty Jingles disappears. Realizing what matters most, the family sets out to look for their naughty kitten–it won’t be Christmas without him.
To continue in the holiday spirit, this book includes fun Christmas facts, Christmas jokes, the best recipe for cocoa, and even instructions for making your very own Christmas tree topper. The Cat Who Ate Christmas is the perfect gift this holiday season.
Praise
"Kids will eat this up, no matter the season."—Kirkus Reviews
"A fun romp through the chaos of the Christmas season."—School Library Journal