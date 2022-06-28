Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Wildlife Anatomy
Wildlife Anatomy

The Curious Lives & Features of Wild Animals around the World

by Julia Rothman

Apr 4, 2023

208 Pages

9781635866544

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Wildlife

Description

Julia Rothman's series of Anatomy books (549,000 copies in print) are beloved by children and adults alike. In Wildlife Anatomy, Rothman captures the excitement and distinctive attributes of wild animals around the world. The book is packed with hundreds of her charming, original illustrations, detailing the unique features of animals of the rainforest, desert, grasslands, oceans, and much more. From lions, bears, and zebras to monkeys, mongoose, bats, elephants, giraffes, hippos, and much more, Rothman's visual guide covers all the key features, right down to the anatomy of a lion's claw and a wild horse's hoof. All the illustrations are accompanied by labels, intriguing facts, and identifying details, such as: When is a Panther Not a Panther? and What Makes Aardvarks So Odd? Rothman's characteristic combination of curiosity and an artist's eye makes this wildlife treasury rich and full, and promises new discoveries every time it's opened.

