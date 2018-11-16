No More Monsters Under Your Bed!

Are your kids too afraid of monsters to fall asleep at night? This whimsical book and its magical no-more-monsters patch could solve ALL of their problems!





This charmingly illustrated picture book will have little ones giggling all the way to bedtime! Kids and adults alike will love the goofy, adorable, not-too-spooky monsters, and the socially positive messages about sharing and conquering your fears–even if you need the help of a little magic to do it! And best of all–every book comes with a FREE interactive no-more-monsters patch that kids can attach to their own pajamas and use to scare off their monsters, too.