Jordan Chouteau
Jordan Chouteau lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, Tom, their two boys, Brewer and Wylie, and their dog, Bird. She wrote this book so monsters could never rob her kids (or her) of a good night’s sleep. This is her first children’s book.Read More
Anat Even Or is an illustrator, character designer, and calligrapher. She lives in New York City with her husband, Gwilym, daughter, Alwyn, and dog, Nala. This is her first children’s book sharing her monsters with the world.
By the Author
No More Monsters Under Your Bed!
Are your kids too afraid of monsters to fall asleep at night? This whimsical book and its magical no-more-monsters patch could solve ALL of their…