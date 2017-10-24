LOVE HER, LEAVE HER is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad – an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group and Wattpad. Your favorite online stories, now available in your headphones!

In Love Her, Leave Her (Book II of Cheater. Faker. Troublemaker), newly redemptive Elias King chases his second chance at love across the country. When his past mistakes put his and Alex’s future on the line, Elias must prove that his determination to change is stronger than his addictions. Now back in her hometown, Alex is forced to turn to Elias when her abusive ex steps back into the picture. After Elias risks his life to keep Alex and her family out of harm’s way, Alex is left to decide if she can trust a boy with a dangerous hold on her heart, or turn her back on him for good.