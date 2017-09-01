



She’s had multiple titles featured on Wattpad, and her work has been incorporated into major brand and film campaigns for companies like Cadbury Chocolate, Soundcloud/Android, E! Networks’ “Royals”, and Lionsgate’s Pride, Prejudice, and Zombies release. Jenny also had her work commissioned by USA Network in 2014. Her first short story “Vigilante Green” was published in The Huffington Post Teen column after its editors discovered it online.

Jenny Rosen is a YA author who has been a proud member of the Wattpad community since 2011. She’s a UCLA graduate, a film editor, and music enthusiast. Her novels: THE RUNAWAYS, CHEATER. FAKER. TROUBLEMAKER, and it’s sequel FIND HER, KEEP HER have amassed over 10 million reads on Wattpad.