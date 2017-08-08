Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Aaron Landon
Alicia Drake writes regularly for publications including International Herald Tribune, British Vogue, Travel + Leisure, and W Magazine, for which she was a contributing editor.
Brought up in Liverpool, Drake was educated at Cambridge University. She went to Paris for six months and stayed for eighteen years. She is the author of The Beautiful Fall, a book of narrative nonfiction about Paris fashion and creativity in the 1970s. She returned to the UK recently and now lives in the countryside with her husband and five children. I Love You Too Much is her first novel.
Brought up in Liverpool, Drake was educated at Cambridge University. She went to Paris for six months and stayed for eighteen years. She is the author of The Beautiful Fall, a book of narrative nonfiction about Paris fashion and creativity in the 1970s. She returned to the UK recently and now lives in the countryside with her husband and five children. I Love You Too Much is her first novel.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Love Her, Leave Her
LOVE HER, LEAVE HER is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group and Wattpad. Your…