The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook





In this book, he takes the patient, step-by-step visual tutelage that’s made his blog a phenomenon and apply it to the basics of pressure cooking. In recipes ranging from the simplest (a hard-boiled egg) to the most ambitious (a delicious, long-cooked pot roast), he’ll show novice cooks how to make the most of their new appliance through simple instructions and photography for every single stage of cooking, from turning the pot on to unlocking it and digging in.

Instant Pots are the hottest kitchen appliances on the market, with more than six million sold. But many cooks remain bewildered by them. Enter Jeffrey Eisner, whose popular website Pressure Luck demystifies the magic of the Instant Pot for users of all abilities. In his highly explanatory recipe videos, he’s shown millions of home cooks how to cook confidently in their Instant Pots.