The Sears Baby Book

preparing for a safe and healthy birth

bonding with your baby

feeding your baby right

soothing your fussy baby

getting your baby to sleep

understanding your baby’s development

treating common illnesses

babyproofing your home

understanding toddler behavior

dealing with temper tantrums

toilet training

working parenting

first-aid procedures

and much more

The million-copy bestseller by “the man who remade motherhood” () has now been revised, expanded, and bought thoroughly up-to-date — with the latest information on everything from diapering to day care, from midwifery to hospital birthing rooms, from postpartum nutrition to infant development.The Searses draw from their vast experience both as medical professionals and pas parents to provide comprehensive information on virtually every aspect of infant care.focuses on the essential needs of babies — eating, sleeping, develipment, health, and comfort — as it addresses the questions of greatest concern to today’s parents. The topics covered include:Unrivaled in its scope and authority,presents a practical, contemporary approach to parenting that reflects the way we live today. The Searses acknowledge that there is no one way to parent a baby, and they offer the basic guidance and inspiration you need to develop the parenting style that bests suits you and your child. Their book is a rich and invaluable resource that will help you get the most of of parenting — for your child, yourself, and for your entire family.