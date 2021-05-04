Dog Diaries: Dinosaur Disaster

Sticks galore! Big sticks, little sticks, crunchy sticks, sticks that are still on trees! What a BARK!

A PAW-fect lake for me to practice my doggy-paddle!

Strange-smelling outdoor CRITTERS. Raccoons can sure run fast!

I, Junior, everyone’s favorite PUP, go with my human-pals on a vacation! Let me tell you all about my FUR-tastic outdoor adventure:It’s going to be a HOWLING good time, so long as my FURRY friends and I don’t get caught… Otherwise this hair-raising adventure might end with us in the DOG HOUSE.