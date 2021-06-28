Dog Diaries: Dinosaur Disaster

Junior, the first dog author to top the New York Times Bestseller list, leads the canine heist of the century—to fetch the ultimate treasure…DINOSAUR BONES!
We’re in luck, my person-pal, because we are going to see DINO-ROARS! Yes, we! Including me, Junior, everyone’s favorite PUP. Not even the pesky “no dogs in the museum” rule can keep me away from this fossil-tastic FEAST-A-SAURUS. So join me to discover:
- How I came snout-to-face with a TERRIER-SAURUS REX in the flesh (well, the BONE)!
- The dustiest, moldiest, most PAW-fect sniff-a-licious scents I've ever wrapped my nose around.
- Why my pack of pooch pals and I planned a BARK-tastic break-in.
