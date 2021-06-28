Dog Diaries: Dinosaur Disaster
Dog Diaries: Dinosaur Disaster

by James Patterson

Illustrated by Richard Watson

With Steven Butler

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316334730

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: April 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

PAGE COUNT: 208

Junior, the first dog author to top the New York Times Bestseller list, leads the canine heist of the century—to fetch the ultimate treasure…DINOSAUR BONES!

We’re in luck, my person-pal, because we are going to see DINO-ROARS! Yes, we! Including me, Junior, everyone’s favorite PUP. Not even the pesky “no dogs in the museum” rule can keep me away from this fossil-tastic FEAST-A-SAURUS. So join me to discover:  
  • How I came snout-to-face with a TERRIER-SAURUS REX in the flesh (well, the BONE)!
  • The dustiest, moldiest, most PAW-fect sniff-a-licious scents I've ever wrapped my nose around.    
  • Why my pack of pooch pals and I planned a BARK-tastic break-in. 
It’s going to be a HOWLING good time, so long as my friends and I don’t get caught. Otherwise this FUR-RAISING adventure might end with us in the DOG HOUSE!




 

