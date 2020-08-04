Bringing the lessons of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood into the digital age, helping parents raise more creative, curious and caring kids–from the founder of the acclaimed education network Remake Learning.



Playful and practical, When You Wonder, You’re Learning brings the lessons of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood into the digital age. It focuses on six skills and mindsets that parents and educators can foster in kids–curiosity, creativity, collaboration, communication, perseverance, and empathy–by leading with a Mister Rogers anecdote, then connecting the logic behind what Mister Rogers did on his show to the latest science, followed by tips for parents and educators. Decades of research have only cemented the importance of these tools for learning–in recent years, they’ve been shown to boost children’s school attendance, grades, test scores, and overall well-being. They’ve been shown to be ten times more predictive of long-term success than children’s academic records, and they benefit kids regardless of race, gender, or class.





Readers also learn from modern thinkers and scientists in the education field, many of whom worked with Rogers himself: media & communication experts, psychologists, play museum and after school program designers, and more. This book is truly an essential exploration into Rogers’ “tools for learning” that are still so vital in how we raise our children today.