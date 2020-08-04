Gregg Behr

Gregg Behr is a father, lawyer, children’s advocate, and philanthropist whose work has drawn comparisons to his hero, Fred Rogers. For more than a decade, he has helped lead Remake Learning-a network of educators, scientists, artists, and families he founded in 2007-to international renown. Formed in Rogers’ real-life neighborhood of Pittsburgh (and counting among its members several of Rogers’ colleagues), Remake Learning has turned heads everywhere from Forbes to the World Economic Forum for its efforts to ignite children’s curiosity, encourage creativity, and foster a sense of kindness and belonging in schools, libraries, museums, and more. Behr has been cited by Barack Obama, Richard Branson, and Fred Rogers’ production company as an innovator and thought-leader, and he regularly brings his message to conferences around the world.



Ryan Rydzewski is an award-winning education reporter and a former teacher who has written about Remake Learning for several outlets.



