The 12 Days of Christmas

A partridge in a pear tree? Cute! But soon, her dad despairs. Two turtle doves? THREE French hens?! And just what are they supposed to do with ten lords a-leaping?

Kids will love each silly spread in this raucous take on the classic carol that is perfect for reading aloud around the fireplace.

Elephant is delighted to get a gift, but as the twelve days of Christmas continue, presents pile higher and higher!