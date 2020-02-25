Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The 12 Days of Christmas

The 12 Days of Christmas

Illustrated by

by

Cover design or artwork by

Elephant is delighted to get a gift, but as the twelve days of Christmas continue, presents pile higher and higher!
A partridge in a pear tree? Cute! But soon, her dad despairs. Two turtle doves? THREE French hens?! And just what are they supposed to do with ten lords a-leaping?
Kids will love each silly spread in this raucous take on the classic carol that is perfect for reading aloud around the fireplace.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: September 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 56

ISBN-13: 9781368013093

Reader Reviews

Praise

"A cheerful, busy version of the classic holiday song."—Kirkus Reviews
"Along with Mo Willems, Pizzoli is the going expert at making the simplest of characters expressive."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR GOOD NIGHT OWL

"[K]ids will be greatly amused by Pizzoli's latest effort. . . . [A] definite storytime addition."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR GOOD NIGHT OWL2017 Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor
PRAISE FOR GOOD NIGHT OWL

"The pithy and accessible writing and the story's amusing absurdity make this read like a classic Arnold Lobel story."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
* "An irresistible read-aloud."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
