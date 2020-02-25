Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The 12 Days of Christmas
Elephant is delighted to get a gift, but as the twelve days of Christmas continue, presents pile higher and higher!Read More
A partridge in a pear tree? Cute! But soon, her dad despairs. Two turtle doves? THREE French hens?! And just what are they supposed to do with ten lords a-leaping?
Kids will love each silly spread in this raucous take on the classic carol that is perfect for reading aloud around the fireplace.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A cheerful, busy version of the classic holiday song."—Kirkus Reviews
"Along with Mo Willems, Pizzoli is the going expert at making the simplest of characters expressive."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR GOOD NIGHT OWL
"[K]ids will be greatly amused by Pizzoli's latest effort. . . . [A] definite storytime addition."—School Library Journal
"[K]ids will be greatly amused by Pizzoli's latest effort. . . . [A] definite storytime addition."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR GOOD NIGHT OWL—2017 Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor
PRAISE FOR GOOD NIGHT OWL
"The pithy and accessible writing and the story's amusing absurdity make this read like a classic Arnold Lobel story."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"The pithy and accessible writing and the story's amusing absurdity make this read like a classic Arnold Lobel story."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
* "An irresistible read-aloud."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)