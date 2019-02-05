The 12 Days of Christmas
The 12 Days of Christmas

by Greg Pizzoli

Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

Cover design or artwork by Greg Pizzoli

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781368003001

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $8.99

ON SALE: September 3rd 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 40

In this bright, funny rendition of a favorite Christmas song, three-time Geisel-recipient Greg Pizzoli celebrates the cheerful chaos of holiday gift-giving!

It’s holiday time — and at first, Elephant is delighted to get a gift. But as the twelve days of Christmas continue, presents pile precariously higher and higher! A partridge in a pear tree? Cute! But soon, Elephant’s dad despairs. Two turtle doves? THREE French hens?! And just what are they supposed to do with ten lords a-leaping? Kids will love each silly spread in this raucous take on the classic carol that is perfect for reading aloud around the fireplace.

Don’t miss these other favorites from Greg Pizzoli:
The Watermelon Seed
Good Night Owl
The Book Hog
Number 1 Sam
Templeton Gets His Wish
This Story is for You

Praise

* "An irresistible read-aloud."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Along with Mo Willems, Pizzoli is the going expert at making the simplest of characters expressive."—Booklist
"Cheerful."—Kirkus Reviews
