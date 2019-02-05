The 12 Days of Christmas

In this bright, funny rendition of a favorite Christmas song, three-time Geisel-recipient Greg Pizzoli celebrates the cheerful chaos of holiday gift-giving!









It’s holiday time — and at first, Elephant is delighted to get a gift. But as the twelve days of Christmas continue, presents pile precariously higher and higher! A partridge in a pear tree? Cute! But soon, Elephant’s dad despairs. Two turtle doves? THREE French hens?! And just what are they supposed to do with ten lords a-leaping? Kids will love each silly spread in this raucous take on the classic carol that is perfect for reading aloud around the fireplace.