Showing Poultry
A Complete Guide to Exhibiting Your Birds. A Storey BASICS® Title
Description
Expert Glenn Drowns offers all the information and guidance you need to successfully exhibit your poultry at fairs and expositions. Learn how to select the best breeds and birds for exhibition and how to raise them with the proper diet, health care, and handling so that they are at their best by showtime. Drowns includes a useful countdown to help you plan tasks, from pest prevention to cage training, as well as dozens of tips on what judges are looking for.
