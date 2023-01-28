Free shipping on orders $35+

Showing Poultry

A Complete Guide to Exhibiting Your Birds. A Storey BASICS® Title

by Glenn Drowns

On Sale

Feb 5, 2016

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612125305

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Description

Expert Glenn Drowns offers all the information and guidance you need to successfully exhibit your poultry at fairs and expositions. Learn how to select the best breeds and birds for exhibition and how to raise them with the proper diet, health care, and handling so that they are at their best by showtime. Drowns includes a useful countdown to help you plan tasks, from pest prevention to cage training, as well as dozens of tips on what judges are looking for.

