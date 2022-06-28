Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Raising Backyard Ducks
An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Raising Backyard Ducks

Breeds, Feeding, Housing and Care, Eggs and Meat

by Gail Damerow

On Sale

Feb 14, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635865295

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Description

This inspiring introductory guide provides all the information beginners need to raise ducks successfully in the yard or on a small homestead or farm.

Ducks are quickly gaining on chickens as popular animals for the backyard homestead or small farm. They are friendly, productive, good at eating pests, remarkably healthy, and easier to raise than chickens in many ways. Plus, they are exceptionally adorable! This accessible introductory guide features original photography tracking the growth and care of a small flock of backyard ducks, and addresses everything the beginner duck keeper needs to know to be successful, including breed selection, housing, feeding, health care, understanding behavior, and egg and meat production. 
 

Praise

"As the title suggests, this helpful resource is aimed at providing all the information necessary to raise ducks, whether for eggs, meat, showing, or as pets. Each topic, from behavior to feeding to breeding, is covered succinctly and illustrated with attractive color photos."—Library Journal
