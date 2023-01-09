Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Gail Damerow
Gail Damerow has raised chickens for more than four decades and has written extensively about poultry and other livestock, gardening, and rural know-how. Her 17 books include The Chicken Encyclopedia, Hatching and Brooding Your Own Chicks, and the essential wellness guide for a thriving flock: The Chicken Health Handbook.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Storey's Guide to Raising Chickens, 4th Edition
Serious poultry farmers and backyard bird raisers have relied on this best-selling reference for more than 20 years. The fourth edition of Gail Damerow’s comprehensive…
Buy the Book
The Chicken Health Handbook, 2nd Edition
Healthy chickens are happy chickens. This one-of-a-kind reference book covers the health problems that plague chickens of all breeds and ages. Practical charts identify common…
Buy the Book
Draft Horses and Mules
Hardworking and intelligent, draft horses and mules provide clean-energy power for an impressive array of tasks. Bringing strength and endurance to every job, from cultivating…