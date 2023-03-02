The big orange pumpkin is no longer just for Halloween! Gail Damerow shows you how to cultivate more than 95 varieties of pumpkin, and provides recipes for pumpkin pies, muffins, and even pumpkin beer. You’ll also learn how to use pumpkins in a variety of craft projects, from carving unique jack-o’-lanterns to creating pumpkin-scented creams and soaps. With tips on growing giant pumpkins, preserving your harvest through the winter, and much more, The Perfect Pumpkin will delight pumpkin lovers of all sensibilities.