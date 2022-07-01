Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
What's Killing My Chickens?
The Poultry Predator Detective Manual
Description
For backyard chicken keepers and large-scale farmers alike, the single greatest challenge is protecting poultry from predators. What’s Killing My Chickens? is the ultimate guide to identifying the culprit behind a coop intrusion and ensuring safety for the flock. Often, by the time an attack is discovered, the predator has already left the scene. Best-selling author and chicken expert Gail Damerow uses the style of a detective manual to teach readers how to follow clues such as tracks, trails, scat, and other signs to pinpoint the attacker. Profiles describe key habits of the possible predators — ranging from raptors to rodents, foxes to bullfrogs — and provide the best techniques for blocking their access to the coop and yard, including removing attractants, using poultry guardians and lighting, and installing the most effective type of fencing. This empowering book offers essential knowledge, and peace of mind, for every chicken keeper.
What's Inside
Praise
“Interspersed with compelling, often humorous, anecdotes from the author’s own close encounters and near misses with poultry predators, this book encourages responsibility and preparedness in protecting flocks from other animals that naturally find poultry attractive.” — Kathy Shea Mormino, The Chicken Chick®
“Finally, a well-thought-out and balanced approach to protecting your flock from predators. Gail Damerow helps you ID the perps with detailed images, charts, and descriptions. Then she helps you outsmart them with specific strategies tailored to each species.” — Laurie Neverman, creator, Common Sense Home
"Gail Damerow might well be the Sherlock Holmes of the poultry world, and What’s Killing My Chickens? is a one-of-a-kind ‘detective manual’ that every chicken keeper needs to read. Through the author’s insights, flock owners can figure out what predators to watch for and how to guard against them.”
— Roger Sipe, Group Editor, Hobby Farms and Chickens magazines and HobbyFarms.com
