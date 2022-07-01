Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

What's Killing My Chickens?
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

What's Killing My Chickens?

The Poultry Predator Detective Manual

by Gail Damerow

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $26.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $26.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 10, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 10, 2019

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612129099

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

Description

For backyard chicken keepers and large-scale farmers alike, the single greatest challenge is protecting poultry from predators. What’s Killing My Chickens? is the ultimate guide to identifying the culprit behind a coop intrusion and ensuring safety for the flock. Often, by the time an attack is discovered, the predator has already left the scene. Best-selling author and chicken expert Gail Damerow uses the style of a detective manual to teach readers how to follow clues such as tracks, trails, scat, and other signs to pinpoint the attacker. Profiles describe key habits of the possible predators — ranging from raptors to rodents, foxes to bullfrogs — and provide the best techniques for blocking their access to the coop and yard, including removing attractants, using poultry guardians and lighting, and installing the most effective type of fencing. This empowering book offers essential knowledge, and peace of mind, for every chicken keeper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Interspersed with compelling, often humorous, anecdotes from the author’s own close encounters and near misses with poultry predators, this book encourages responsibility and preparedness in protecting flocks from other animals that naturally find poultry attractive.” — Kathy Shea Mormino, The Chicken Chick®

“Finally, a well-thought-out and balanced approach to protecting your flock from predators. Gail Damerow helps you ID the perps with detailed images, charts, and descriptions. Then she helps you outsmart them with specific strategies tailored to each species.” — Laurie Neverman, creator, Common Sense Home

"Gail Damerow might well be the Sherlock Holmes of the poultry world, and What’s Killing My Chickens? is a one-of-a-kind ‘detective manual’ that every chicken keeper needs to read. Through the author’s insights, flock owners can figure out what predators to watch for and how to guard against them.”
— Roger Sipe, Group Editor, Hobby Farms and Chickens magazines and HobbyFarms.com
 
 
Read More Read Less