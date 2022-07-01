“In Managing Pasture, Dale Strickler offers plenty of first-hand guidance for both seasoned and novice livestock producers. His personal experience with what works and what doesn’t makes this a must-read for the range manager who wants to maximize profitability in a way that is best for the land and for the livestock.” — Bill Spiegel, Successful Farming



“Dale Strickler’s Managing Pasture is a testament to an agricultural awakening going on across America’s farms and ranches. Call it sustainability, or regenerative agriculture, or prescribed grazing — it’s all about managing the land, understanding how forages produce, and seeing the mutualism that exists between livestock and the land. There are amazing rewards to be found where farmers work with nature, not against it. If you want to understand why sustainable practices work, read this book. —Victoria G. Myers, Progressive Farmer



“Dale Strickler has written a comprehensive guide to what actually matters in pasture management, with enough humor woven throughout to make it an enjoyable, as well as valuable, read. If you are serious about growing and utilizing productive, high-quality pasture, this book should be on your shelf.” — Jim Gerrish, American GrazingLands Services, LLC