Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Dale Strickler
Dale Strickler is the author of Managing Pasture and The Drought-Resilient Farm. He is a leader in the soil health movement and an agronomist for Green Cover Seed, the nation’s top cover crop-specific seed company. Strickler holds degrees in agronomy from Kansas State University and has taught at the college level for 15 years. He farms and ranches cattle in Kansas.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Drought-Resilient Farm
Rainfall levels are rarely optimal, but there are hundreds of things you can do to efficiently conserve and use the water you do have and…