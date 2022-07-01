Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Complete Guide to Restoring Your Soil
Improve Water Retention and Infiltration; Support Microorganisms and Other Soil Life; Capture More Sunlight; and Build Better Soil with No-Till, Cover Crops, and Carbon-Based Soil Amendments
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 26, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Healthy soil is key to sustaining life on Earth. While more and more people are starting to see the need for soil restoration, there is very little understanding of just how it can be accomplished. There is a rapidly emerging demand for a “how to” manual for soil restoration. Dale Strickler is an expert on building healthy soil and restoring degraded soil, and in The Complete Guide to Restoring Your Soil, he presents the science of soil, along with proven methods of restoring depleted soil and agricultural practices from around the world that continue to build soil, rather than cause it to deteriorate.
Strickler provides a solid foundation in the science of healthy soil, explaining how soil has become so degraded over time and the dire consequences for the human species, not just in terms of food scarcity but also the social, health, and environmental consequences of growing food in poor soil. He addresses the chemical, physical, and biological principles behind soil function, and presents actual farming practices that can be used to regenerate soil, techniques and strategies for remediating contaminated soil, and agriculture systems both past and present that functioned to build soil, such as the ancient chinampas systems of Mexico and the permaculture systems of today.
What's Inside
Praise
“Strickler gives us the tools to heal our damaged soil. This book should be on the shelf of every soil scientist, farmer, rancher, gardener, politician, landscaper, and informed citizen.” — Hank Will, editor at large for Mother Earth News
“A comprehensive, clear, and practical guide for growers of every scale. A must-read for anyone who cares for soil.”— Daniel Mays, manager of Frith Farm and author of The No-Till Organic Vegetable Farm
“[Strickler’s] reader-friendly magnum opus, covering why we should restore soil, what ideal soil looks like, practices that build better soil.” — Mongabay
