Free shipping on orders $35+

The Complete Guide to Restoring Your Soil
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Complete Guide to Restoring Your Soil

Improve Water Retention and Infiltration; Support Microorganisms and Other Soil Life; Capture More Sunlight; and Build Better Soil with No-Till, Cover Crops, and Carbon-Based Soil Amendments

by Dale Strickler

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 26, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 26, 2021

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862256

Genre

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Agronomy / Soil Science

Description

Healthy soil is key to sustaining life on Earth. While more and more people are starting to see the need for soil restoration, there is very little understanding of just how it can be accomplished. There is a rapidly emerging demand for a “how to” manual for soil restoration. Dale Strickler is an expert on building healthy soil and restoring degraded soil, and in The Complete Guide to Restoring Your Soil, he presents the science of soil, along with proven methods of restoring depleted soil and agricultural practices from around the world that continue to build soil, rather than cause it to deteriorate.
 
Strickler provides a solid foundation in the science of healthy soil, explaining how soil has become so degraded over time and the dire consequences for the human species, not just in terms of food scarcity but also the social, health, and environmental consequences of growing food in poor soil. He addresses the chemical, physical, and biological principles behind soil function, and presents actual farming practices that can be used to regenerate soil, techniques and strategies for remediating contaminated soil, and agriculture systems both past and present that functioned to build soil, such as the ancient chinampas systems of Mexico and the permaculture systems of today.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Strickler gives us the tools to heal our damaged soil. This book should be on the shelf of every soil scientist, farmer, rancher, gardener, politician, landscaper, and informed citizen.” — Hank Will, editor at large for Mother Earth News

“A comprehensive, clear, and practical guide for growers of every scale. A must-read for anyone who cares for soil.”— Daniel Mays, manager of Frith Farm and author of The No-Till Organic Vegetable Farm

“[Strickler’s] reader-friendly magnum opus, covering why we should restore soil, what ideal soil looks like, practices that build better soil.” — Mongabay
Read More Read Less