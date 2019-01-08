Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Truth About Grandparents

by

In this perfect gift for grandparents and grandchildren alike, a loving child reveals the truth behind assumptions that old people just aren’t any fun.

Grandparents are slow. Grandparents are scared of new things. And grandparents definitely don’t dance — right? A simple, playful storyline that children will love anticipating makes this a perfect read-aloud for modern families to share together. With sly humor and breezy, dynamic artwork in the tradition of Quentin Blake, this book is a fresh celebration of the special relationship between grandparents and grandchildren.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316424684

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
