Elina Ellis

Elina Ellis was born in Ukraine. She received a degree in economics, but was determined to be a businesswoman. Elina also holds an MA in children’s book illustration from Anglia Ruskin University and recently won the Macmillan Prize 2017 for the best picture book. She lives in Cambridge, UK.
