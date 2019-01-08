Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Elina Ellis
Elina Ellis was born in Ukraine. She received a degree in economics, but was determined to be a businesswoman. Elina also holds an MA in children’s book illustration from Anglia Ruskin University and recently won the Macmillan Prize 2017 for the best picture book. She lives in Cambridge, UK.Read More
By the Author
The Truth About Grandparents
In this perfect gift for grandparents and grandchildren alike, a loving child reveals the truth behind assumptions that old people just aren't any fun.Grandparents are…