Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
William's Winter Nap
Just when William is ready to fall asleep in his cozy cabin, there is a tap on his window. A chilly chipmunk asks to stay, and Will scooches over in bed. “There’s room for two–I’m sure we’ll fit.” The chipmunk is just the first in a parade of mammals, each bigger than the last, until the bed is full. Then a note is slipped beneath the door: “Do you have room for just one more?” William tugs the door to see who’s there . . . only to find a great big BEAR! Is there enough space to spare? Will the other animals be willing to share?
Kids will delight at each new guest’s arrival and enjoy counting along as the animals keep scooching over to fit in William’s bed. Linda Ashman’s clever rhymes set up each page turn with suspense and humor, and the expressions on Chuck Groenink’s characters are perfect. This is must reading for the dark time of year when everyone wants to hibernate!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
*"Beautifully paced, rhymed, and cadenced . . . The text reads aloud well, with natural places for kids to join in . . . a subdued palate of deep blues, grays, and tawny browns . . creates a strong sense of the setting and the appealing characters. Just right for reading aloud on cold, wintry nights." —Booklist (starred review)
*"Ashman's meticulously crafted rhymes are a delight to read, and the page turns build gently tension (who's at the door now?) Groenink makes the cabin look eminently cozy. . .And his forest creatures--who yawn in unison with William each time they try to get some shut-eye--are as adorable as it gets."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)