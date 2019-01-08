From renowned parent expert Caroline Maguire, WHY WILL NO ONE PLAY WITH ME? is a groundbreaking program that has helped thousands of children struggling with social skills to make friends, find acceptance, and have a happy childhood.

Every parent wants their child to be okay–to have friends, to be successful, to feel comfortable in his or her own skin. But many children lack important social and executive functioning skills that allow them to navigate through the world with ease.

In-demand parenting expert and former Hallowell Center coach Caroline Maguire has worked with thousands of families dealing with chronic social dilemmas, ranging from shyness to aggression to ADHD, and more. In this groundbreaking book, she shares her decade-in-the-making protocol–The Play Better Plan– to help parents coach children to connect with others and make friends. Children of all ages–truly, from Kindergarten to college age– will gain the confidence to make friends and get along with others, using tools such as:

*Social Sleuthing, to learn to pay attention to social cues from other

*Post-Play Date Huddles that help kids figure out what to look for in a friendship

*Reflective Listening that can improve your child’s relationship with their peers

With compassion and ease,, this program gives parents a tangible, easy to follow guide for helping kids develop the executive function and social skills they need to thrive.