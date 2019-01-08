Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Caroline Maguire
Caroline Maguire, ACCG, PCC, M.Ed. is a personal coach who works with children with ADHD and the families who support them. Caroline earned her ACCG from the ADD Coach Academy and her PCC from the International Coach Federation (ICF). She also received a Master of Education from Lesley University. Her revolutionary coaching program and methodology helps teach executive function skills to children, teenagers, and young adults. She is a former coach for the Hallowell Center in Sudbury, MA. While with the Hallowell Center, Caroline was the main coach for children and teenagers. Caroline also co-led social skills groups and consulted with local schools.Read More
By the Author
Why Will No One Play with Me?
From renowned parent expert Caroline Maguire, WHY WILL NO ONE PLAY WITH ME? is a groundbreaking program that has helped thousands of children struggling with…