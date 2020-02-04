Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Countdown to Christmas

Countdown to Christmas

25 Stories & Family Activities for Advent

by

Capture the excitement and joy of counting down the days until Christmas with this fun hands-on Advent activity book.

 Countdown to Christmas is the perfect way to spend quality time with your family during the Advent season. Create significant and unforgettable memories through Scripture readings, questions, stories, and simple activities that will help your children grasp the true meaning of the holiday.

  • Make a Christmas tree ornament on Day 7
  • Read a story together on Day 17
  • Complete an Advent word puzzle on Day 20
  • Share prayers together every day!
Explore a few or complete them all. As the events in the story of Jesus’ birth and life unfold, you and your children will build bonds of tradition and faith that will last a lifetime. It is the one present all members of the family will be happy to share!
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Family

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $15 / $20 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781546037095

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews