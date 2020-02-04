Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Countdown to Christmas
25 Stories & Family Activities for Advent
Capture the excitement and joy of counting down the days until Christmas with this fun hands-on Advent activity book.Read More
Countdown to Christmas is the perfect way to spend quality time with your family during the Advent season. Create significant and unforgettable memories through Scripture readings, questions, stories, and simple activities that will help your children grasp the true meaning of the holiday.
Countdown to Christmas is the perfect way to spend quality time with your family during the Advent season. Create significant and unforgettable memories through Scripture readings, questions, stories, and simple activities that will help your children grasp the true meaning of the holiday.
- Make a Christmas tree ornament on Day 7
- Read a story together on Day 17
- Complete an Advent word puzzle on Day 20
- Share prayers together every day!
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use