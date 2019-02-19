Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Carol Garborg
Carol Garborg is a parent educator, writer, and speaker. She holds degrees in theology, missions, and child psychology. Carol has published several products for children, including Hide It in Your Heart for Kids and Living on the Rock: A Scripture Survival Guide for Tweens and articles in such magazine as kyria and Focus on the Family’s Clubhouse Jr. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her husband.Read More
By the Author
Countdown to Christmas
Capture the excitement and joy of counting down the days until Christmas with this fun hands-on Advent activity book. Countdown to Christmas is the perfect…
When Will It Be Christmas?
