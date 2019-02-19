Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Carol Garborg

Carol Garborg is a parent educator, writer, and speaker. She holds degrees in theology, missions, and child psychology. Carol has published several products for children, including Hide It in Your Heart for Kids and Living on the Rock: A Scripture Survival Guide for Tweens and articles in such magazine as kyria and Focus on the Family’s Clubhouse Jr. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her husband.
