¿Qué diablos dice realmente la Constitución? [OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?]

Meet The Author: Ben Sheehan

Ben Sheehan is a former award-winning executive producer at Funny Or Die. He founded OMG WTF (Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida) to teach voters about state executive races during the 2018 midterms. The Hollywood Reporter listed him as one of entertainment’s 35 Rising Executives Under 35 and OMG WTF’s Gerrymander Jewelry was a finalist for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2019. In 2016, he helped register 50,000 voters through digital videos as the executive director of Save the Day. The projects he’s been involved with have received over a billion views.

En Espanol:

Ben Sheehan es un premiado ex productor ejecutivo en Funny Or Die. Fundó OMG WTF (Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida) para enseñar a los votantes sobre las carreras estatales a la rama ejecutiva durante la votación de la legislatura de 2018. El The Hollywood Reporter lo enumeró como uno de los 35 Ejecutivos Emergentes Menores de 35 años de la industria del entretenimiento, y Gerrymander Jewelry de OMG WTF fue seleccionado como finalista para World Changing Ideas 2019 de Fast Company.