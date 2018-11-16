Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different

Boys will be boys and girls will be girls? Not in this book.





The follow-up to Ben Brooks’s New York Times bestselling Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, this book offers more extraordinary true stories of amazing people who broke the mold and changed the world for the better. The resulting message? Be yourself, and your dreams might come true.



With the help of Quinton Winter’s striking full-color illustrations, Brooks offers an accessible compilation of 76 famous and not-so-famous influencers from the past to the present day, every single one of them a rule-breaker and stereotype-smasher in his or her own way. Entries include Emma Gonzalez, Andy Warhol, Bjork, Hans Christian Andersen, Sally Ride, and so many more — heroes from all walks of life and from all over the world.