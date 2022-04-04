My Long Life
My Long Life

A Guided Journal for Designing a Life of Love, Purpose, Friendship, and Well-Being at Any Age

by Ayse Birsel

RP Studio

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762481170

USD: $17.95  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 176

Diary
ebook Hardcover
Craft a long life you'll love with this interactive, illustrated guided journal, filled with dozens of prompts and questions about  love, purpose, well-being, and friendship. 
  • Deluxe guided journal: This flexi-bound journal features two-color line illustrations throughout on woodfree uncoated paper perfect for writing, sketching, and dreaming. 
  • Based on Design the Long Life You Love by Ayse BirselMy Long Life is a guided journal companion to Design the Long Life You Love by renowned industrial designer, author, and teacher Ayse Birsel. In this guided journal readers will draw on Ayse's design principles, including deconstruction:reconstruction, collaboration, holistic thinking, and more to explore their own plans, goals, and dreams for long life.  
  •  Filled with dozens of prompts for designing your long life: Focused on the four pillars of Love, Purpose, Well-Being, and Friendship, My Long Life includes dozens of questions, interactive exercises, thought-starters, and sketching activities to unlock creative thinking.
  • Includes 4 sheets of bonus stickers: Readers can customize their journaling experience with the enclosed sticker sheets.

