My Long Life
A Guided Journal for Designing a Life of Love, Purpose, Friendship, and Well-Being at Any Age
Craft a long life you'll love with this interactive, illustrated guided journal, filled with dozens of prompts and questions about love, purpose, well-being, and friendship.
- Deluxe guided journal: This flexi-bound journal features two-color line illustrations throughout on woodfree uncoated paper perfect for writing, sketching, and dreaming.
- Based on Design the Long Life You Love by Ayse Birsel: My Long Life is a guided journal companion to Design the Long Life You Love by renowned industrial designer, author, and teacher Ayse Birsel. In this guided journal readers will draw on Ayse's design principles, including deconstruction:reconstruction, collaboration, holistic thinking, and more to explore their own plans, goals, and dreams for long life.
- Filled with dozens of prompts for designing your long life: Focused on the four pillars of Love, Purpose, Well-Being, and Friendship, My Long Life includes dozens of questions, interactive exercises, thought-starters, and sketching activities to unlock creative thinking.
- Includes 4 sheets of bonus stickers: Readers can customize their journaling experience with the enclosed sticker sheets.
