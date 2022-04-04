Ayse Birsel

Ayse (pronounced Eye-Shay) Birsel is one of the world’s leading industrial designers. She has designed hundreds of products, from toilet seats to office systems to potato peelers to concept cars. You’ve probably held or sat on something she has designed for Herman Miller Knoll, Target, or Toyota, among many others. Her work has earned her several nicknames—Queen of Toilets, Queen Bee (for offices), and Design Evangelista. Interior Design Magazine awarded her Best of Year Industrial designer of 2020. She is one of the Most Creative People in Business according to Fast Company. She was recognized as one of the top eight coaches in the world by Thinkers50 Marshall Goldsmith Distinguished Achievement Award for Coaching and Mentoring. She is the author of Design the Life You Love and is recognized as "The #1 Coach for Life Design.” Her work can be found in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Ayse was born in Turkey and came to New York City with a Fulbright scholarship, where she now lives and works.