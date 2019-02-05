Micah's Super Vlog: To Sketch a Thief

Based on the popular JellyTelly show, Micah’s Super Vlog, in book three of this series things mysteriously go missing at school. Accusations fly and friendships are put on the line. Faced with the struggle, can Micah and his friends learn to believe the best about each other, and work together to uncover who (or what) is really to blame?