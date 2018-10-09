Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Micah's Super Vlog: Micah's Got Talent?

There’s a talent show at school and the prize is too good for Micah to pass up. Will he discover his talent in time to win?

Based on the popular JellyTelly show, Micah’s Super Vlog, in book one of this series Micah wants to win the big talent show prize. There’s just one problem…he doesn’t know his talent. So, he sets out to try just about everything (especially the things his friends are good at) in order to find “his thing.” Discouraged with the process, Micah struggles with his identity but finally learns to have confidence that, in time, he’ll uncover his special gifts.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9781546026600

JellyTelly Press
Micah's Super Vlog